Norman Paul Manthe
1954 - 2020
Norman Paul Manthe, age 65, of Gary, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to the late Marvin and Jeannette (nee Roundy) Manthe. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Norman is survived by his son, Jason (Lori) Manthe of Kansas; grandchildren, Sebastian, Nathan, Cheyenne, Anniston; brothers, Roger Manthe of Georgia, Richard Manthe of Wisconsin, Dale Manthe of Wisconsin, Jeff Manthe of Wisconsin; sisters, Nancy (Eddie) Hernandez of Wisconsin, Laurie (John) Ganser of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Manthe; mother, Jeannette Vannoy; and stepfather, Walt Vannoy.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 4:00 pm with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place prior to the service on Saturday from 12-4 pm. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
OCT
31
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
