Norris Jorden
1955 - 2020
Norris Jorden, age 64, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1955 in Belzoni, Mississippi to Mentharn Sr., and Leda B. Jorden. He attended Tolleston and West Side schools. Norris loved working on cars, and everyone called him Big Dawg or Nordy J. Norris was also an extremely hard worker. He worked at Paul's Auto Yard, I-80 and I-94 junk yards; A&K Railroad and Stanrail, with his final stop at ILA at the Port of Indiana where he worked for 15 1/2 years. Visitation Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Funeral 1:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Dennis Collins, Officiant. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
