|
|
Rev. Odelia Johnson was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved the Lord. She was born on September 7th, 1935 to the late George Lipsey and Mary Jane Lipsey in Houston, Mississippi. Odelia Johnson retired from Bethlehem Steel after 25 years of service. After retirement, she started the Circle of Prayer Ministry. She continued this ministry until her health started to deteriorate. She was an active member of the Carter Memorial Missionary Board. She served at Carter Memorial in countless ways and was honored in 2019 as Woman of the Year.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Steven Johnson; four sons: Hulian (Mary) Terrell Jr., Kenneth (Paulette) Terrell, Henry (Alesia) Terrell, and Christian (Darlene) Terrell; two daughters, Barbara Brooks and Christina (Leon) Board; one stepson, Oscar (Rebecca) Johnson; her two brothers, Frank and Andrew Lipsey; her three sisters: Mary Lipsey, Linda Chavez and Brenda Lipsey; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Odelia was preceded in death by her son, James Allen Terrell; her brothers Willie, George, Thomas, James, Joel, and Charles Lipsey; her two sisters, Detra Carol Smith and Hattie Pearl Head; her granddaughters, Pamela Brooks and Shamethia Brady; great-grandson Nathaniel Brooks III. Visitation Monday January 13, 2020 at 12 to 8 pm, Family Hour 7 to 8 pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana. Funeral January 14, 2020, at Carter Memorial C.M.E., 635 W. 49th Ave, Gary Indiana 10 - 11 am Visitation, Funeral 11 am. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020