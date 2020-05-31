Odell Guster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Odell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Memory of

April 9, 1940- May 31, 2007

If Roses Grow In Heaven

Lord Please pick a bunch for me. Place then in my wife's arm's and tell her They're from me.

Please tell her that "I Love her and miss her everyday. And when she turns to smile, Place the biggest kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Remembering her is easy.I do it everyday. My heart holds and ache that will never go away.

Your Loving Husband

Theodore Guster


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved