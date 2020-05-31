In Memory of
April 9, 1940- May 31, 2007
If Roses Grow In Heaven
Lord Please pick a bunch for me. Place then in my wife's arm's and tell her They're from me.
Please tell her that "I Love her and miss her everyday. And when she turns to smile, Place the biggest kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Remembering her is easy.I do it everyday. My heart holds and ache that will never go away.
Your Loving Husband
Theodore Guster
Published in Post-Tribune on May 31, 2020.