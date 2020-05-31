In Memory of



April 9, 1940- May 31, 2007



If Roses Grow In Heaven



Lord Please pick a bunch for me. Place then in my wife's arm's and tell her They're from me.



Please tell her that "I Love her and miss her everyday. And when she turns to smile, Place the biggest kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Remembering her is easy.I do it everyday. My heart holds and ache that will never go away.



Your Loving Husband



Theodore Guster





