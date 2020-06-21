Age 59, born on May 10,1961 in Gary, Indiana. He was welcomed to heaven on June 14, 2020 after a short illness. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School class of 1979. He was a self employed contractor at S&L Painting, former employee of Gary Housing Authority, and a Staff Sargent serving our country for 13 years in the Army National Guard. He leaves to mourn his wife Diane Graves, daughter Sicily Graves, four sisters Hazel Wilson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Joanne Barbee of Forest Park Georgia, Shirley Brumfield of Merrillville, Indiana, and Mary Graves of Gary, Indiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends. Due to Covid-19, his remains will be cremated and entombed at The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary. A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who would like to donate, phone calls are also accepted 219 902 3879.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store