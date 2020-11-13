1/1
Dr. Odies H. Williams III
1943 - 2020
Odies H. Williams, III, M.D., 77, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana, on August 16, 1943, to Odies H. Williams, Jr. and Myrl (Miller) Williams. Dr. Williams was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. After completing his undergraduate studies at Purdue University, he attended Howard University College of Medicine. Dr. Williams provided medical care and musical therapy to the Gary community for over 40 years. Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for family.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dr Williams family. He was a light.
I will continue prayers for the family.
Patricia Fointno
Friend
November 12, 2020
We have lost a wonderful musician and a physician who was all heart.
Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Dr. George Tsoutsouris
Friend
November 12, 2020
To the family I extend my deepest condolences. God bless and keep you.
Marvin Malone
Classmate
