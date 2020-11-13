Odies H. Williams, III, M.D., 77, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana, on August 16, 1943, to Odies H. Williams, Jr. and Myrl (Miller) Williams. Dr. Williams was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. After completing his undergraduate studies at Purdue University, he attended Howard University College of Medicine. Dr. Williams provided medical care and musical therapy to the Gary community for over 40 years. Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for family.