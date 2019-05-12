February 26, 1932-November 10, 2009IN LOVING MEMORY ON MOTHER'S DAYMom, we miss you so very much onevery Mother's Day. And not just then,but every minute since you went away.You were the center of our lives beforeyour soul passed on; it's just so hard forus to believe that you are really gone.But we celebrated the life you lived andall the many things you gave us.Our wonderful memories, Mom, of youare the things that will comfort and saveus. Please think of us, as we think of you,with hearts so full of love. We're lookingup at you, sweet Mom, as you look at usfrom above.YOUR LOVING FAMILYLinda, Brenda, Diane, TonyaGrandchildren and Great-Grandchildren Published in the Post Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2019