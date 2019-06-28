born June 13, 1954 to the late Gloria Mae and Robert Chambers, was the oldest of two children. Olga was a proud alumnus of West Side High School, and a graduate of Northern Illinois University and Indiana University. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where she served on various ministries and dedicated teacher of Gary Community Schools where she retired after 20 plus years of service. Olga was highly regarded for her praying spirit, encouragement, kindness, generosity, leadership and dedication to God and her community. Olga, a lifelong resident of Gary, IN, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Chambers II. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: son, Arthur Irving, daughter, Olga King, grandchildren Arianna Williams, Adonist Irving, Amari Williams, Savannah Irving, & Brandon Lee; niece, Amber Mayberry and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, July 1, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with family hour from 10-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00am. All services at First Baptist Church 626 W 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46407, Rev. Timothy Brown officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. Published in the Post Tribune on June 28, 2019