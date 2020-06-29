Oliver Fountain was born February 3, 1949 to Henry and Lillie Fountain in East Chicago, Indiana. Oliver was a 1967 graduate of Froebel High School in Gary, Indiana. After graduation, he served in the Army during the Vietnam War.



Oliver is preceded in death by both parents; sisters, Roberta Lyles, Vanessa Knight and Mary Taylor.



Oliver transitioned from earthly life to his eternal life on June 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving partner, Mildred Randolph; two sons, Andrew (Jennifer) Fountain of Fishers, IN and Aaron Fountain of Gary, IN. Three grandchildren, Madison, Kaiden and Kamden Fountain. Four sisters, Patricia Clifford of Palm Coast, Florida, Sharon (Vinson) Duca of Ocala, Florida, Henrietta Murphy, and Alberta (Raymond) Murray of Gary, IN; four brothers, Henry (Norma) Fountain, Kelton Fountain of Gary, IN, Kendall (Julie) Fountain of Lansing, IL, Terrence (Tara) Fountain. Friend and former wife, Betty Fountain. A host of many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 11am at Friendship Baptist Church 4756 Melville Avenue East Chicago with Rev. Carlton Barnes, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Friendship Baptist Church from 10 to 11am prior to the funeral service.



Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Fountain family during their time of loss.





