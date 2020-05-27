Oliver W. King, Sr., age 71, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend on the evening of Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Gary, IN. Oliver was self-employed as an electrical contractor, working as President/Operator of Great Lakes Electrical Maintenance, Inc. and a member of IBEW Local #697. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966, proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an avid hunter and fisherman.



Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Lovell and Sallie (Reese) King Sr., sister, Mary Louis Davis, brother, Elder Dennis Lee King Sr., and wife, mother of his children Starr H. King.



Oliver leaves to cherish fond memories his devoted wife, Bernice Johnson-King of Vandalia, MI. He was the proud father of four children, two daughters, Charlene (Andrew) Brown of Pittsburgh, PA and Christine King of Indianapolis, IN; two sons, Oliver (Martia) King, Jr. of Lafayette, IN and Jeffrey (Jasmine) King of Los Angeles, CA; ; one stepson Kelvin M. Pritchett of Birmingham, AL; six grandchildren; a sister, Mardelia King of Crown Point, IN; four brothers: David (Jenneth) King, Sr. of Palmdale, CA, Walter (Romell) King, Sr. of Goodyear, AZ, Lovell (Connie) King, Jr. and Richard (Diane) King, Sr. of Battle Creek, MI; as well as a beloved uncle, cousin and host of extended family and friends.



He had an impact on many lives through his life and even at the end was able to help someone by being an organ donor. He will be greatly missed.



Per the family's wishes, no public services will be held.





