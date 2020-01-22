Home

Olivia Deen Patton Obituary
Olivia Deen Patton, age 93 passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born July 30, 1926 in Collins, MS to Clarence and Savannah Deen. She was the second of four children. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence; husband Lucius B. Patton, Jr. and daughter Lucette Elise Patton. She was a faithful member of Israel C.M.E. Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was a dedicated educator for 52 years at Roosevelt High School and Emerson Adult Education Evening School. Olivia leaves to cherish her precious memory four children, Olivia L. Patton, Carmen M. (Albert) Dowdell, Lucius Byron (Angela) Patton III, and Shawna L. Patton; two sisters Barbra Holland and Minnie Hall-Dodson, as well as 3 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 great nieces, 4 great nephews, and 9 great-great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority rites at 6:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, 626 W, 21st Avenue. Elder Carrell K. Cargle, Sr. officiating. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
