Mother. Ollie (Lacefield) Martin age 86 passed away on January 26,2019 at home in College Park, GA after a long illness. Mother. Martin was born February 28, 1932 in Gary Indiana. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950. She retired from Salvation Army after 30 years of service, a receptionist at Atwater Systems and worked as a home companion.She is survived by her 2 daughters Selena Ward, Decatur, Georgia, Dianne (George) Lloyd of College Park Georgia and 1 son Herman Sease of Indianapolis, Indiana. Siblings: Louise Epps of Chicago Heights, Illinois, Margaret Flacks, Walter (Florine) Lacefield of Gary, Indiana, Rushell Sims of Hobart, Indiana, Calvin (Ineasie) Lacefield of Forest Park, Illinois and Reggie (Sandra) Lacefield Middleton, Delaware. Grandchildren Lewis (Jimeka)Pickett, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kenya Siggers of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Quiana Lloyd of Atlanta Georgia, Johnathan Sease of Gary Indiana, Lamont Mckinney of Fairburn, Georgia and George Lloyd Jr of College Park, Georgia. 9 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wake Saturday February 9th, 2019 from 9:30 a.m to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Saints Home Church of God In Christ 833 E. 21st Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St, Gary Indiana. Funeral services provided by Powell Coleman Funeral Home,3200 West 15 Th Ave, Gary, In and Murrays Brothers Funeral Home,1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW ATL, GA 30331.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019