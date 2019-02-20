|
Opal Lasandra Anderson age 62 former resident of Gary, Indiana passed away February 2, 2019 in Stockbridge, GA. She confessed the Lord as her savior at an early age. Opal was a graduate of West Side High School class of 1974. Preceded in death by father Phil Williams and sister Shirley A. Williams, brothers William Abrons and Mark A. Foster. She leaves to cherish her loving memories mother; Carnell Foster; her only child Ceniqua L. Anderson; longtime friend Frederick Nolan; 2 brothers Ellis Williams and Carl (Anita) Abrons; 2 sisters Joyce Abrons and Nicole (Jay Paul) Hinds; grandchildren Phantashia Anderson, Leandra Anderson, Davalayer Walker, Devin Walker, Dakaury Heath, Damarko Heath, Sincere Anderson and best friend Louis Dennis and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at New Shiloh M.B Church 1727 West 15th Ave. Rev Corey Jackson officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019