age 93, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Gary, Indiana. She was born to the late Hermon Nunn Sr. and Lola E. Nunn on September 22, 1926 in Tuckerman , AR. Opal graduated from high school in St. Louis, MO. She was president of Local # 853 Textile Workers Union of America for many years, and was employed at Unity Manufacturing Co. of Chicago, IL. She is preceded in eternity by her husband Jesse Murray, her parents Hermon Sr. and Lola E. Nunn. She Leaves to cherish her memory godson and goddaughter Willie and Adrien Yiadom and god granddaughter Ellen Yiadom , three brothers Hermon( Lucille Nunn Jr., Roy (Lorraine) Nunn and Billy (Laurie) Nunn; one sister Valla Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:00a.m. - 10:30 a.m with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Open Door Church of God Refuge in Christ 2134 West 5th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019