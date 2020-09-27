1/1
Ophelia Woodson
1941 - 2020
Ophelia Woodson was born on May 21, 1941 to the late Johnnie Davis and the late Carrie Proud of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. She found the Lord at an early age and attended New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Gary, IN. She also attended Greater St. Stevens Missionary Baptist in Gary, IN under the leadership of Rev. James E. Pope. She transitioned from this life to eternal life on September 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Carter Woodson; beloved daughter, Sherry Ann Davis; special friend and companion, Lewis Thomas.

She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Cletis (Michelle) Woodson of Gary, IN. Two granddaughters, Tawanna (Keith) Foster, Augusta, GA, Jennifer (Matthew) Green of Indianapolis, IN; and one grandson, Curtis (Angela) Williams of Schererville, IN; six great-grandchildren. One brother, Jackie Davis of Gary, IN; and a host of beloved cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9am - 11am, Funeral Service immediately following at 11am, both services are located at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 26, 2020
Love and prayers to Sister Woodson's family. Member of Greater St. Stephens Baptist Church
Sheila Jones
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
We will miss you dearly Love you Nicole,Doris and Charles Jr.
Nicole Hardiman
Family
September 25, 2020
To the Woodson Family
Sorry for your loss From The Class Of 1962 Clarke High Mt. Pleasant Tenn
James Harlan
Classmate
September 25, 2020
To The Woodson
Sorry for You Loss
James Harlan
Friend
