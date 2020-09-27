Ophelia Woodson was born on May 21, 1941 to the late Johnnie Davis and the late Carrie Proud of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. She found the Lord at an early age and attended New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Gary, IN. She also attended Greater St. Stevens Missionary Baptist in Gary, IN under the leadership of Rev. James E. Pope. She transitioned from this life to eternal life on September 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Carter Woodson; beloved daughter, Sherry Ann Davis; special friend and companion, Lewis Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Cletis (Michelle) Woodson of Gary, IN. Two granddaughters, Tawanna (Keith) Foster, Augusta, GA, Jennifer (Matthew) Green of Indianapolis, IN; and one grandson, Curtis (Angela) Williams of Schererville, IN; six great-grandchildren. One brother, Jackie Davis of Gary, IN; and a host of beloved cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9am - 11am, Funeral Service immediately following at 11am, both services are located at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com