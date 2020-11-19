1/
Ora A. Davis
Ora A. Davis, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, previously of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Ora is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; children: Greg (Jenny) Davis and Mitchell (Carol) Davis; grandchildren: Kevin Davis, Sarah (Alex) Burke and Laura Engel; great-grandson, Martin Burke; sisters: D'Alta McKenna and Helen McCall.

Ora was preceded in death by his parents: Ora Sr. and Sue Davis.

Ora was a graduate of Tolleston High School-Class of 1952. He worked at NIPSCO for 30 years and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN.

Private family Memorial Services will be held with cremation to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. Visit Ora's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
