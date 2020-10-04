1/1
Orrin Daniel Deneal
Orrin was born July 25, 1969 to Mae E. Little Jones and Larry DeNeal in Starkville, Mississippi. He weighed 1lb 13oz and was not expected to live, however he did and made the newspaper as the smallest child born there that had survived. Orrin departed this life on September 3, 2020. He was a joy to our lives. He lived in Landover, Maryland and was happy living his life as he chose. He leaves to mourn his passing his loving parents Larry DeNeal and Mae (Reuben) Jones, grandfather Walter Little, brother Branon DeNeal, sister Brittany (Antonio) Slaughter, stepbrother Reuben Jones III, Aunts and Uncles Shirley (Lloyd) Fisher, Kathy Schnieder, Ruth Holmes, John Little, William Little, Walter J. Little, Harold (Patricia) DeNeal, Janice (Samuel) Miles, Daniel (Gwendolyn) DeNeal, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was sincerely loved and will be deeply missed.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
1 entry
October 2, 2020
I miss you every day, you had a great personality and a big heart
Nadirah Vega
Friend
