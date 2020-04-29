|
Orvell at the age of 87 was a resident of Gary Indiana. He departed from this life on Saturday April 18th 2020 at Franciscan Hospital in Munster Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Bessie Sterling and John Sterling. His wife Vera Sterling son Baby Sterling (stillborn); daughter Danita Faye Sterling; 3 Sisters Lillie Pickens, Lucille Sterling, Maude Edwards and 3 brothers TJ Sterling, John Sterling and George Sterling. Orvell worked for 41 years at Lehigh Portland Cement Company as Heavy Equipment Operator during his career he was union president for many years. He was loved and well known by his family, friends and Community. Orvell was born on August 15th 1932 in Quitman, Mississippi. He was joined in blessed matrimony to Vera Marie Sterling, on September 23rd, 1955 and out of that blessing they had four children: Diane Marie Sterling, Danny Earl (Diana) Sterling, Danita Faye Sterling, and Orvell (Boe) Sterling Junior; five grandchildren, Jacqueline Marie Sterling, Tamara LaShawn Woodland, Dana Lawrence Sterling, Dominique Megan Sterling, Danielle Marie Sterling; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020