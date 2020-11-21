1/1
Oscar Johnson
Oscar (Bubba) Johnson age 86 of Gary, IN passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born to Frances Littleton and Ellis Johnson on October 13, 1934 in Yazoo County, MS. In 1954, he moved to Gary, In. Oscar is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, Son (Oscar, Jr), Wife, Grandparents, Niece (Barbara-Hunt-Soneye). He is survived by sisters-Earline Hunt and Azzaline Walker, son-Nicholas Johnson, loving, and devoted niece-Shirley Robinson and nieces Sadie (James) Reaves and Joyce Fortes, 7 grandchildren, loving friend Rogeia (Rochelle) Johnson, special friend Darnell Johnson, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020, 9:00 to 11:00. Funeral immediately following. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN, Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery, 1518 E. Elm St, Griffith, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
