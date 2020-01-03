|
Oscar Wallace May Age 76, Of Gary, Indiana, Passed away Saturday December 21,2019.Oscar was a member of the United States Air Force for 4 year and A Retiree from inland steel mill after 32 years.Oscar is proceeded in death by Wife Annie (Fairley) May, parents Joe B May and Ruth (Williams) May, daughter Tami May ,sister Harriet May and brothers Thomas May and Gerald May, Brother n law Perry Fairley Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories daughter Angela (May) Cooper, Dwight Cooper, 3 granddaughter's A'rel Hoskins, Tami Hoskins and Tia Termini, 1 great grandson, LaRon Bracey Jr, brother Joe B May Siter, Nelly McKinney, sister n laws Jessie Fairley and Diana (Fairley) Ratney, Kenneth Ratney. brother n laws Reginal Fairley and Freddie Fairley and 1 special family friend Robert Cole. Wake Saturday January 4,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020