Otheria C. White-Hill
Otheria C. White-Hill age 68 of Gary,In went home to see The Lord on July 30, 2020. She attended Roosevelt High School, but graduated from Westside High, class of 1970. She accepted Christ into her life at an early age and was baptized at Christan Valley Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C.H. Taylor. She held several jobs in the medical field, most of the years being at Planned Parenthood. She also worked for quality control at AmeriCall where she affectionately gained the name "Ms. O". Otheria will truly be missed. Preceded in death by grandparents Gertrude & James White, parents Erlene & Bonnie Tuggles Sr., daughter Lisa Hill-Wesby, aunt Myrtle McCowen, uncle Wilbur M. White Sr., god-mother Dorothy Palm, & son-in-love DaJon E. Rowlett Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories loving Daughters Farrah J. & Zhane' Ashlei, one and only brother Bonnie (Cherry)Tuggles Jr, grandchildren Branden (Ashley), Barrie , Jae'Da Lynn, Lailah Jazlene, DaJon Jr., only great-granddaughter Bailey A'Lisa, niece Ebone' Renee, daughters-in-love Kamia & Jasmine, goddaughter Cryslynn Wilcher, bestest friend Toni Simmons & a host of close family and friends. Visitation Monday August 10, 2020 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Private Family Hour 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200.15th Ave Gary,In and Funeral Tuesday August 11,2020 11:00 a.m. at Christian Valley Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
You have my Deepest sympathy in the death but heavens gain of your beloved mother. We grew up together In Christain Valley Baptist church singing in the choir. I will always remember her beautiful smile but most of all remember her. Praying for you and family in the days ahead.
Myrtle Mateen
Friend
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janice
Friend
