Denwood, Otis Sr. age 73, passed away August 16, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville, NC. Otis was a former resident of Gary, graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1966, Army veteran and former member of the Cobra's M.C. He was preceded in death by parents Bernice Williams (nee Boone) and Oscar Denwood; siblings Olivia Ford, Gloria, Johnny, Geraldine, Raymond and Bernadette Denwood. He is survived by Otis Jr., Lacie Denwood and (stepson) Darnell Weston; sisters Terri, Jerri, Jacqueline Williams, and Pamela Williams-Nunn; granddaughter Chloe, former wife Marjorie Denwood and a host of loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Otis will be held at a later date.





