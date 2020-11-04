Otis Lee Brown 61, was born in Gary, Indiana to Johnny Sr. and Edna Louise Brown. He was the eighth of ten children. In 1994 Otis relocated to League City, Texas until 2017. Sadly, Otis made his transition on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. He was preceded by his parents Johnny D. Brown Sr, and Edna Louise Brown, brothers Johnny D. (Valerie) Brown Jr., brother Elmer Brown and sister Jessie Mae" Diane" Berry. Otis leaves to cherish his memory son Correy Marshall of Indianapolis, IN; sisters Beverly Brown, and Erma Brown both of Atlanta, Georgia, 3 brothers Larry D Brown and Ronnie E. Brown both of Gary, IN and Lloyd (Arlene) Brown Sr. of Texas. Visitation, Thursday November 5th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.