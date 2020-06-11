Otis M. Frazier Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow, the family of Otis M. Frazier, Sr, age 76, announce his passing on June 6, 2020.

Otis was born November 28, 1943, in Gary, Indiana, to Mildred L. Jones Frazier and Will M. Frazier. He attended Gary Public Schools and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963. His tenure at U.S. Steel began in 1964, where he retired in 2003 after having served for nearly 40 years.

Otis was an active member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist for 20 years. He is survived by his wife of more than 33 years, Jennie Frazier; brothers William and Milton and sisters Muriel and Evelyn; six children Sherry, Charmaine, Tramell, Otis Jr., Michael and D'Andre ; 13 grandchildren; and a multitude of loved ones.

Visitation Tuesday June 16,2020 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. (Family Hour 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m.) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Wednesday June 17,2020 11:00a.m. at New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist, 2416 Pierce Street, Gary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved