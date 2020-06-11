With deepest sorrow, the family of Otis M. Frazier, Sr, age 76, announce his passing on June 6, 2020.



Otis was born November 28, 1943, in Gary, Indiana, to Mildred L. Jones Frazier and Will M. Frazier. He attended Gary Public Schools and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1963. His tenure at U.S. Steel began in 1964, where he retired in 2003 after having served for nearly 40 years.



Otis was an active member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist for 20 years. He is survived by his wife of more than 33 years, Jennie Frazier; brothers William and Milton and sisters Muriel and Evelyn; six children Sherry, Charmaine, Tramell, Otis Jr., Michael and D'Andre ; 13 grandchildren; and a multitude of loved ones.



Visitation Tuesday June 16,2020 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. (Family Hour 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m.) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Wednesday June 17,2020 11:00a.m. at New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist, 2416 Pierce Street, Gary.





