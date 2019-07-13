|
Ouida L. Caston - Sibley was born March 10, 1924 and passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born to Mamie and Hollis Caston in Magnolia, Mississippi. She was the ninth child of twelve siblings, which all of them preceded her in death. Her husband Mitchel Sibley preceded her in death. Ouida was an LPN at St. Catherine Hospital for 30 years in East Chicago, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Seretha Howard of Valparaiso, IN, Dr. Peggy A. Scope (Terrence) Gary, special daughter Karen Williams (Michigan City) and son Zurriel Sibley (Gary) her grandchildren, Kromeklia Bryant, Michael Scope and Angelo Howard, her great grandchildren, Kiran Bryant, Cheo Howard, and Griffin Howard; On Saturday, July 13, 2019 visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and Funeral Service will starting at 11:00 a.m. at Israel CME Church, 2301 Washington Street, Gary, Indiana 46407. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 13, 2019