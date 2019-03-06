|
Age 52, was born April 7, 1966 in Gary, IN to Ellen C. Gaines and William B. Smith. She was a 1984 graduate of West Side High School and shortly after became an employee of the Gary Community School Corporation. She was called to eternity February 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by grandparents, A.J and Eva Pearson (Gaines) and Daniel and Bessie Smith; aunts Ella Gaines, Evelyn Gaines and Andrea Pearson; uncles, Albert Gaines and Michael Pearson. She is survived by mother , Ellen C. Gaines; father, William B. Smith; brothers, Colbert (Daphene) Smith, Avi Smith, Xavier Smith and Shawn Edwards; sisters, Deborah Spires, Charlette Young, Michelle (Manual) Eckwood and Erica Edwards. Visitation for Pamela will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00am – 11:00am and services thereafter at 11:00am at Manuel Memorial "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019