Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela A. Gaines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela A. Gaines Obituary
Age 52, was born April 7, 1966 in Gary, IN to Ellen C. Gaines and William B. Smith. She was a 1984 graduate of West Side High School and shortly after became an employee of the Gary Community School Corporation. She was called to eternity February 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by grandparents, A.J and Eva Pearson (Gaines) and Daniel and Bessie Smith; aunts Ella Gaines, Evelyn Gaines and Andrea Pearson; uncles, Albert Gaines and Michael Pearson. She is survived by mother , Ellen C. Gaines; father, William B. Smith; brothers, Colbert (Daphene) Smith, Avi Smith, Xavier Smith and Shawn Edwards; sisters, Deborah Spires, Charlette Young, Michelle (Manual) Eckwood and Erica Edwards. Visitation for Pamela will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00am – 11:00am and services thereafter at 11:00am at Manuel Memorial "Your Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now