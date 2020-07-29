Our Beautiful Mother Pamela Henley-East age 63 of Gary,In passed away in the afternoon of July 20,2020. Having spent her last days surrounded by family.



Known to everyone as "Pam", Pam was a larger than life personality to everyone she met and in everything she did. It was her caring personality that drew people to her. It didn't matter who you were or where you were from she was always there to help in any type of way.



Pam was born to Washington and Johnnie Henley on December 18,1956 in Gary, In. She attended West Side High School and graduated in 1975. In her early years with her family she was a faithful and devoted member of Saints Home C.O.G.I.C. where she developed many close bonds and friendships that she still has to this day. Mrs. East received a nursing certificate and also worked at West End Daycare Center until she met her everlasting love Roosevelt, whom she married in August of 1992. Soon after marriage she joined Liberty Temple C.O.G.I.C. under the Leadership of her brother-in-law Supt. Robert L. East. With her husband Roosevelt they owned East Moving company where they traveled all over the United States of America moving and getting to know so many people. Pam was a gps all by her self, she didn't need a map to get any where. With her husband by her side the owned Powell Coleman Funeral Home. At Powell Coleman in her office Pam has assisted so many families and helped so many in their time of need. Her office was used for than just funeral arrangements, it was for family gatherings, therapy sessions and so many things. People who didn't understand certain things in life would call the office up ask for Pam or would go directly to her office and she would help them out with many different things. I guess you could say she was the go to girl.



Our Mother was not only a awesome business woman but she was also a excellent wife to her husband, a fantastic NaNa, a lover of food and also a traveling extraordinaire , especially cruises. She was our Ma, Mommy, Brown Eyes, NaNa and so much more. Our Mother enjoyed life and her family so much, we did everything together and never spent a day apart. All of our friends looked to our mother as their mother that is just how awesome and funny she was. To her grandchildren she was their savior along with their Papa, they really let them kids have their way. To her entire family she was literally a diamond that shined so bright, we will miss her dearly.



Pamela East is preceded in death by her Everlasting Husband Roosevelt T. East Jr., Parents Washington and Johnnie Henley and Sisters Rosetta Sullivan and Lillian Henley Edwards.



She leaves to cherish Her Amazing Legacy 4 Children Tameka Fowler, Pastor William (Nikia) Fowler, Taelyn Fowler-East and Taleesha (Avery) Ursery. Special Son Terrance (Lashwanda) Sandidge. Grandchildren Alujonae Fowler, Jewaun Fowler, Travon Jones, Nefatari Fowler, JaySheena (Eugene) Johnson, Dejion Fowler, Tony Veals Jr, Akaylia Fowler, Marquis Fowler, J'Oni Fowler, Damari Love, Malcolm Manuel, Anaya Fowler, Marquis Fowler and Azhar Ursery, Great Grand-Children Tra' Terrius Jones, Legend Johnson, Truth Johnson, Travon Jones Jr., SaRai Kargbo and Tony Veals III. Loving Siblings Annie (Jodie) Williams, Mary Selvie, Louise (Clarence) Lawery, Emma (Bennie) Smith,Gloria (Conrad) Campeau, James (Loretta) Madison and Lee Madison. Sister and brother in Laws Minnie Edwards, Juanita East-Allen, Supt. Robert L. (Barbara) East,Grover (Margaret) East and Edgar (Christine)East. The Entire Staff of Powell Coleman Funeral Home and also a host of close family members and friends.



Visitation Friday July 31,2020 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at her Establishment Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday August 1,2020 at Cathedral Of Hope C.O.G.I.C. 3941 E. 13th Ave Gary,In.





