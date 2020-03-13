|
Pamela Modisette (Jehovah's Witness) was born February 16,1959 to Joseph B Tolver and Margaret Minter. She passed away on March 1, 2020. During this time on earth Pamela prided herself on being a faithful and loyal servant of Jehovah God for 38 years, a beautiful wife, a loving mother, a valued sister, a caring daughter, a friend to many and a fashionista. She was married to and preceded in death by the late love of her life, Malcolm Modisette Sr. (Husband of 40 years.) Pamela leaves behind her mother, several siblings, daughters, sons and a wealth of nieces, nephews loved ones and friends. Visitation Friday March 13, 2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday March 14,2020 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020