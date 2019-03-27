Home

Paralee A. Shears Obituary
Paralee A. Shears age 94 years a Gary resident for 56 years passed away March 24, 2019. Retired employee of the Gary Community School Corp. and member of Tarrytown Missionary Baptist Church and former member of the Usher Board. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Shears. She leaves to cherish fond memories 2 sons Michael (Cathy) Shears and Demetrius (Minnie) Fletcher, daughter Ruthetta Porter, 2 granddaughters, eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday March 29, 2018 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family Hour from 7 to 8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tarrytown Missionary Baptist Church 601 Ralston St., Gary, IN. Pastor Willie Joyner, officiating Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
