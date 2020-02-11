|
|
PATIA KAZANAS Age 97 passed away February 9, 2020 at Wittenberg Village Retirement community in Crown Point with her loving family at her side. Patia was born in Lipsi, Greece on October 6, 1922 daughter of the late Emmanuel and Eleni (Rigas) Koumoundouros. She married Peter Kazanas in 1950 in Gary, Indiana.
Patia was a member of Saint Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Merrillville. She was also a member of the Philoptochos Society and loved to bake, knit, needle point and spend time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters: Eleni (Niko) Adams, and Filio (Athanasios) Zarakas and one son: Manuel (Carol) Kazanas. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Tim (Eleni) Adams, Patia (Mike) Jouras, Louie Zarakas, Pete Zarakas, Takis (Alexandra) Zarakas, Peter (Natalie) Kazanas and eleven great grandchildren: Niko, Demitra, Alexa Adams; Sarah, Eleena, Paul Jouras; Nick, Steffan, Lucas Zarakas; Liliana, Fotini, Athanasios Zarakas; Penelope, Pierson Kazanas. Great-great grandchildren: Adalina, Charlie, Mason Zarakas also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emmanuel and Eleni, husband Peter, brothers Christos and Christodoulou, sister Kaliopi and granddaughter Genevieve.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Merrillville with Father Ted Poteres officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. till time of service. Burial will be in the Calumet Park Cemetery next to her husband Peter.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Saints Constantine and Helen Roof fund. Information is available at the church.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020