Patricia A. Krieter
Patricia A. Krieter, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Patricia is survived by her children: Joseph Krieter (Kathy Bishop) of Canada, Joyce (Steven) Shroka of Cedar Lake, IN and Francine (Robert) Kuzma of Virginia; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two brothers: James and Joseph; and two sisters: Mary Catherine Woods and Elaine Grasa. She was preceded in death by her husband: Al Krieter; parents: Alvin and Lucille Kennedy; brothers: Paul and Ralph Kennedy; and sisters: Marilynn Kegebine, Honore Gilarski, Dolores Grasa and Dorothy Confalone.

Patricia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN and The Catholic Order of Foresters.

Private Funeral Services entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Patricia's name to: St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visit Patricia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500


Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
