Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Trumbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Trumbo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Trumbo Obituary
Patricia A. Trumbo, of Merrillville passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Patricia was a long-standing member of VFW post 5365 and American Legion post 430, as well as the Loyal Order of Moose Hobart Lodge.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Walter; her daughter, Deborah (Lance) Buckmaster; and her grandchildren, Michael and Janessa Buckmaster.

Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Funeral service 10:00 AM on Monday, September 30, also at Rendina. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now