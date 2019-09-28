|
Patricia A. Trumbo, of Merrillville passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Patricia was a long-standing member of VFW post 5365 and American Legion post 430, as well as the Loyal Order of Moose Hobart Lodge.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Walter; her daughter, Deborah (Lance) Buckmaster; and her grandchildren, Michael and Janessa Buckmaster.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Funeral service 10:00 AM on Monday, September 30, also at Rendina. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019