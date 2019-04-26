Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Lathers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Lathers Obituary
Patricia Ann Henderson Lathers, age 60, formerly of Gary, IN and Sacramento, California, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Freeport, IL. Preceded in death by her father Mack Lewis and grandparents Hue and Minerva Henderson. Survived by her mother Georgia Henderson of Gary, IN and children Kayana Alexander of Freeport, IL, Richard Alexander and Antonio (Theresa) Alexander both of Sacramento, California. 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, spouse Clarence Hill, ex-husband Emile Lathers both of Sacramento, California. Visitation will be Saturday April 27th from 9am-11am. All services at Lakeshore Funeral Services 2295 Washington Street, Gary IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. www.lakeshorefuneralsvc.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.