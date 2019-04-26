|
Patricia Ann Henderson Lathers, age 60, formerly of Gary, IN and Sacramento, California, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Freeport, IL. Preceded in death by her father Mack Lewis and grandparents Hue and Minerva Henderson. Survived by her mother Georgia Henderson of Gary, IN and children Kayana Alexander of Freeport, IL, Richard Alexander and Antonio (Theresa) Alexander both of Sacramento, California. 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, spouse Clarence Hill, ex-husband Emile Lathers both of Sacramento, California. Visitation will be Saturday April 27th from 9am-11am. All services at Lakeshore Funeral Services 2295 Washington Street, Gary IN. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. www.lakeshorefuneralsvc.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019