Patricia Ann Lewis
1955 - 2020
Patricia Ann "Noble" Lewis age 65 of Gary, Indiana went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. Patricia was born on September 24, 1955 to the late Nathan Jr. and Hester (Shorter) Noble. A longtime resident of Gary. She graduated from West Side High School. She retired and was a member of the Word I Am Church. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, brother David Noble; two children Tanosha Lewis and Antuan Lewis and beloved grandson Dalvontaye Kelly. Patricia leaves five children Andre Lewis, Pakisha Lewis, Kimberly Lewis, Tierra Dorsey and Torree Forrest; three sisters Virginia Turnipseed, Debra (Melvin) Lowe and Ora Dean Smith; three brothers George (Debbie) Noble, Nathaniel Noble and Darrell (Sophia) Noble; special friend Renea Maxfield and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. Memorial Services Saturday October 31, 2020 from 12 noon -2:00p.m. at Word I Am Church 1020 West 150th Street East Chicago, IN.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Word I Am Church
