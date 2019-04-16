|
Patricia Ann Mathews nee Jordan age 62 passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born to the late Luther and Inez Jordan. Pat was a graduate of Horace Mann High School Class of 1975 and attended Vincennes's University. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lee Jordan, Tyrone Rowe. She leaves to cherish her precious memories loving husband Paul Mathews III, devoted son Paul Matthews IV, loving daughter India Mathews, all of Gary, brother Maurice Jordan, aunts Erie Jordan and Evelyn Jordan, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12 to 8:00pm family hour 7-8pm. Funeral services Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00am all services at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019