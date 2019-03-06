Patricia Ann Mischan, age 77 of Merrillville, IN, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.Survived by daughter, Kathy (Paul) Campbell; granddaughter, Nicole (Tony) Galetti; two great-grandchildren, Ariel and Dominic Galetti; brother-in-law, Robert Biernat; several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Mischan; parents, Anthony and Mary Chlopek; sisters: Antoinette Chlopek, Cindy Ann Biernat, and Marianne (John) Rossi.Patricia was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Merrillville. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1959 and worked on the docks, Gary Works, U.S. Steel, with 40 years of service. Patricia was a loving mother and "busi." She will be deeply missed.Family and friends may call at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. with a prayer service at 5:00pm. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:30 from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 am. from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Andrew the Apostle Church.Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary. Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019