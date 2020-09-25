On Sunday, September 20, 2020, the Lord called home his beloved follower Patricia Ann Taliefero-Griffith. Patricia, affectionately known as "Patty or Ms. Pat' and to her grandkids as "Granny Pat", was born on March 4, 1944 to Suffragan Bishop Charles H Taliefero and Mildred Louise Taliefero. Pat was a member of Emmanuel Temple Church, Hammond IN. Later in life she joined Living Grace, Lynwood, IL. Patty was a life-long learner. She received her BS from Indiana University, her MS from Purdue University. She earned an ED Specialist Degree (Superintendent Licensure), also from Purdue University and her PH. D in Theology and Christian Education from IPAE Midwest Bible College/GECC. Her final stop for her college education working towards her 2nd PhD as an Education Specialist at Purdue University. Patricia began her career at the post office, and then worked for 32 years at Fieldcrest Elementary School. There she worked as an elementary teacher, assistant principal, and finally literacy coordinator until her retirement in 2006. Immediately following her retirement, she worked for 13 years as an adjunct professor at Trinity Christian College. Pat leaves behind her husband of over 50 years Herman F Griffith, her daughters Khatrina (David) Higgs, and Marlynn Griffith, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition, she also leaves behind her sister Pauline (Melvin) Davis and brothers Charles (Janine) Taliefero, Michael (Debby) Taliefero and Phillip Taliefero. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Suffragan Bishop Charles H Taliefero, mother, Evangelist Mildred Louise Taliefero, brother, James Taliefero III, nephew Charles E Taliefero, and sister in-law Audrey Cross Taliefero. Visitation, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Funeral Services immediately following at 11:00 am, both services will be held at New Zion Temple Church 926 E, Morris Street Hammond, Indiana 46320. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com