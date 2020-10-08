1/1
Patricia Brame
Passed away at Methodist Hospital-Northlake on October 3, 2020. Born to parents, Ronald Overton and Janis Brame. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, in Gary, IN. Tricia had a love for children and touched the lives of everyone she met. Tricia was the owner of Far & Beyond Child Care Center in Gary, IN. She took pride in her business and the community in which she lived. Patricia will be missed dearly. She was an amazing spirit and will forever live on in the lives of the children she has touched. Patricia was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Brame, and her brother Ronald Eugene Brame. She leaves to cherish her memories, parents, Ronald Overton and Janis Brame; son, Isaiah Pearson; brothers, Antoine Brame, Dewon (Kimberly) Brame, Eugene Brame, and Jermaine Kimbrough; sisters, Jamie Kimbrough and Jermell Kimbrough; special nephew Jamir Tubbs, all of Gary, IN, along with a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation and Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 Visitation 9-11am Funeral 11:00 am, at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home in Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
