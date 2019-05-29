was born in Gary, Indiana on April 15, 1936 to Colvin & Anna E. Rhenwrick. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of the First Church of God in Gary, Indiana where she served in many ministries. Patricia's passion in life were singing in the church choir, cooking and caring for her family. She was a proud graduate from Froebel High School in Gary, Indiana (CLASS OF 1954). Patricia passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 where she was surrounded by her family. Patricia is preceeded in death by her parents Colvin & Anna E. Rhenwrick; her husband Richard Lloyd Shivers, Sr.; daughter Lisa Me-Ling Shivers; her Mother-in-Law Laverne Shivers; her Father-in-Law Aaron "Buddy" Shivers; her Brother-in-Law Eugene Shivers; her siblings; Francis (Cephus) Porter, Charles Rhenwrick, Christine Rhenwrick, Rachel (Charles) Howard, Allen (Mattie) Rhenwrick, Frank (Marie) Rhenwrick, Ernest Alvin Rhenwrick, James Rhenwrick and Corrine (Oscar) Patton. Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children Tracy (Bettina) Shivers, Carla Payne, Toya Shivers, Richard (Rachel)Lloyd Shivers, Jr., her beloved sister Arlene Hall, her sister-in-law Georgia (Eugene) Shivers, her long-life friend Rosie "Tip Toe" Jamison, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First Church of God 134 East 43rd Avenue. Rev. Jacqueline Drago-Hunter, Senior Pastor. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019