Patricia Joanne Hostetler
MERRILLVILLE--Patricia Joanne Hostetler, 86, died May 8, 2020.

Patricia was born in Gary and was a resident of Merrillville for 39 years. She resided in Calabash, North Carolina since 1994 with her husband John who preceded her in death in 1999. Her sister Dorothy Burbee and brother Robert Grimes, along with her parents W. Elmer and Nellie Grimes also preceded her in death.

Patricia and John were members of the Merrillville Church of Christ where Patricia was the secretary for many years. She was also President of the local General Federation of Women's Club and a member of the Toastmistress Club.

Patricia is survived by her daughters Susan Hales, Mary Anne Church (Glenn), Cristine Hostetler, her son Jack Hostetler (Laurie) and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Calabash Covenant Church, 8820 Old Georgetown Road, Sunset Beach, NC 28468.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro, NC is serving the Hostetler family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com


Published in Post-Tribune on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pugh Funeral Home Chapel in Asheboro
437 Sunset Ave.
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 625-2171
