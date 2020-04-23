|
|
Patricia Jean King passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the home of her daughter and caregiver, Donya King. Patricia was the 3rd of seven children born to the union of George and Bernice Waddell on August 24, 1944. She was a longtime resident of Gary, Indiana, who graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964.
While living in Gary, Indiana she met and married John S. King. Unto that union 4 children were born, Anthony King (deceased), JaNèt King, Lamont King (deceased) and Donya King. Patricia (Pat) was an extraordinarily strong and caring mother. She always encouraged her daughters to make a mark on the world that no one could ever deny. She was a giving person, a women with unparalleled strength and a true trailblazer in her professional life.
Patricia served 30 years with the Indiana State Police, and retired at the rank of Sergean once her health would no longer allow her to continue her significant work within the community.
On August 22, 1981, Patricia King joined Mizpah SDA Church in Gary Indiana and was baptized. She remained a faithful servant of the church until moving to Indianapolis in 1996.
To truly cherish her memories, she leaves behind two daughters: JaNèt King of Valparaiso, IN, Donya Jones (Stephen) of Indianapolis, IN; 5 grandsons: Anthony King, Kyle Massenburg, Ryan Stanley, Kalen Massenburg, Kavon Massenburg; and her sole granddaughter: Zoe Lucas. She has one great-grandson, Deion Stanley. She has two living brothers and one sister respectively: Terrell Waddell (Valerie),Steven Waddell (Geraldine), and Pamela Edmond (Frederick). Last but not least, she also has two living sister-in laws, Ophelia (Gerald) and Charlee (Kenny). She also has a devoted lifelong friend: Lovely Johnson, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Those who have preceded her in death are George and Bernice Waddell (mother and father), Gerald Waddell, Kenny Waddell, Orlando Waddell (Xinh-sister-in law) (brothers) and Anthony and Lamont (sons).
https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/patricia-jean-king/
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020