Patricia L. Addison (nee Sawochka), age 74, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1946 in Gary, Indiana to the late Andrew and Mary Jane Sawochka. Pat was a 1964 graduate of Wirt High School in Gary. She was employed as a payroll clerk for Explorer Pipeline. For many years, she lived in California. While there she loved to visit San Diego, the garment district in Los Angeles, Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe Nevada. One of her favorite things to do was going to yard sales to look for treasures and she usually bought those treasures. Above all, her family was the most important part of her life. She adored her one and only grandchild, Justin and cherished the time she spent with him. She is survived by her grandson, Justin Bernsley; son-in-law, Mark Bernsley; sister-in-law, Rose Sawochka; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Melissa) Sawochka, Cathy (Pat) Rigdon, and Lisa Sawochka. She will also be greatly missed by her Great Dane, Bear. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter and best friend, Deborah Bernsley in 2011; brother, Robert Sawochka; nephew, Mitchell Sawochka; and her parents. Per Pat's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
.