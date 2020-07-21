Patsy Virginia Morgan was born on May 10, 1928 to Mose and Aldean Brown in Gary, IN. Patsy was a graduate of Froebel High School in Gary. She was a former member of Trinity MB Church where she was a member of the Senior Nurses Guild.



Patsy was preceded in death by both parents, five brothers and two sisters, beloved husband Emrick Morgan, and sons Hezekiah and Bennie Hood.



Patsy transitioned to an eternal life on June 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Bridgette Morgan Hartwell; three granddaughters LaTresa Hood, Adrianna and Katherine Morgan; one great-granddaughter, two great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Patsy was cremated through the arrangements of Langeland Family Funeral Home in Kalamazoo, MI.





