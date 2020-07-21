1/
Patsy Virginia Morgan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Virginia Morgan was born on May 10, 1928 to Mose and Aldean Brown in Gary, IN. Patsy was a graduate of Froebel High School in Gary. She was a former member of Trinity MB Church where she was a member of the Senior Nurses Guild.

Patsy was preceded in death by both parents, five brothers and two sisters, beloved husband Emrick Morgan, and sons Hezekiah and Bennie Hood.

Patsy transitioned to an eternal life on June 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Bridgette Morgan Hartwell; three granddaughters LaTresa Hood, Adrianna and Katherine Morgan; one great-granddaughter, two great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Patsy was cremated through the arrangements of Langeland Family Funeral Home in Kalamazoo, MI.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved