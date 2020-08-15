Patti R. Davis passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Edward Mississippi to James C. and Laura Allen. Patti and her family moved to Gary, Indiana in 1940 where she joined St. John Baptist Church and later graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She then moved to Chicago, Illinois where she was employed by Alden. Proceeding her in death were her parents and two sisters Ida R. Smitha, Ethel M. Bouler, her two brothers James C. Allen and Shelby Allen. Patti will be forever cherished by her loving daughters Tanya Davis and Crystal Mitchell, granddaughter Shakara Stubblefield, great grandchildren Aniyah and Noah, brother EL (Jessie) Allen, two sisters Gloria Allen, Theresa (Vincent) Thornton and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at St. John Baptist Church 2451 Massachusetts Street. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.