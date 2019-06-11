Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Hudson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul A. Hudson Obituary
Mr. Paul A. Hudson, 73 made his heavenly transition, Saturday, June 8, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Betty Hardaway-Hudson; one son, Brian (Jennifer) Hudson; three daughters, Danielle (Robert) Neal, Paulette (Dennis) Griggs and Jillian Hudson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family hours 6pm to 8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home Chapel. Thursday, June 13, 2019 there will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ 1513 Polk Street, Gary, Indiana. Officiating Elder Jeffrey Allen Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now