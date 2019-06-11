|
Mr. Paul A. Hudson, 73 made his heavenly transition, Saturday, June 8, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Betty Hardaway-Hudson; one son, Brian (Jennifer) Hudson; three daughters, Danielle (Robert) Neal, Paulette (Dennis) Griggs and Jillian Hudson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family hours 6pm to 8pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home Chapel. Thursday, June 13, 2019 there will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ 1513 Polk Street, Gary, Indiana. Officiating Elder Jeffrey Allen Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on June 11, 2019