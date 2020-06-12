Paul Brian McCormack, age 73, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Valparaiso VNA Hospice from complications of a stroke. Paul was born on June 5, 1947 in Gary, Indiana. He grew up on Crisman and Old Porter Roads and graduated from Portage High School in 1965. Paul served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1970. In 2000, he retired as a machinist from US Steel Gary Works.
Paul spent his time watching his grandchildren play sports, riding his motorcycles, religiously reading the paper every morning, and listening to his favorite oldies on his jukebox. He loved Larry Bird, Hopalong Cassidy, and The Andy Griffith Show. Paul collected dollar bills with the Federal Reserve Seal letter "B" and used them for local benefits, raffles, and charities.
Paul was a dedicated member of the Port City American Legion Post 260 in Portage, Indiana for thirty-three years. He was presented with the highest award of Life Membership on March 14, 2020 by the legion for his service as Memorial Day Parade Line-Up Chairman, member of the Officers Election Committee, his work with the preparation and running of the annual picnic, and many Post 260 projects.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace McCormack and Ruth Lindstrom McCormack, and brother, Michael McCormack. He is survived by children Wally (Jenny) McCormack, Cindy McCormack, Ashley (Patrick) Cowger-Withered and Phillip Cowger, grandchildren Riley McCormack, Finnegan McCormack, Brady McCormack, and Oscar Withered. Paul is also survived by girlfriend, Teashia O'Daniel, co-grandparent Laura Gouger, and siblings Kevin (Susan) McCormack, Bruce (Corlis) McCormack, and Kathy (Bill) Rogers.
Paul's ashes will be interred at McCool Cemetery in Portage. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Port City American Legion Post 260 when COVID-19 restrictions allow. Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Paul spent his time watching his grandchildren play sports, riding his motorcycles, religiously reading the paper every morning, and listening to his favorite oldies on his jukebox. He loved Larry Bird, Hopalong Cassidy, and The Andy Griffith Show. Paul collected dollar bills with the Federal Reserve Seal letter "B" and used them for local benefits, raffles, and charities.
Paul was a dedicated member of the Port City American Legion Post 260 in Portage, Indiana for thirty-three years. He was presented with the highest award of Life Membership on March 14, 2020 by the legion for his service as Memorial Day Parade Line-Up Chairman, member of the Officers Election Committee, his work with the preparation and running of the annual picnic, and many Post 260 projects.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace McCormack and Ruth Lindstrom McCormack, and brother, Michael McCormack. He is survived by children Wally (Jenny) McCormack, Cindy McCormack, Ashley (Patrick) Cowger-Withered and Phillip Cowger, grandchildren Riley McCormack, Finnegan McCormack, Brady McCormack, and Oscar Withered. Paul is also survived by girlfriend, Teashia O'Daniel, co-grandparent Laura Gouger, and siblings Kevin (Susan) McCormack, Bruce (Corlis) McCormack, and Kathy (Bill) Rogers.
Paul's ashes will be interred at McCool Cemetery in Portage. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Port City American Legion Post 260 when COVID-19 restrictions allow. Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.