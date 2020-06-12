Paul B. McCormack
1947 - 2020
Paul Brian McCormack, age 73, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Valparaiso VNA Hospice from complications of a stroke. Paul was born on June 5, 1947 in Gary, Indiana. He grew up on Crisman and Old Porter Roads and graduated from Portage High School in 1965. Paul served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1970. In 2000, he retired as a machinist from US Steel Gary Works.

Paul spent his time watching his grandchildren play sports, riding his motorcycles, religiously reading the paper every morning, and listening to his favorite oldies on his jukebox. He loved Larry Bird, Hopalong Cassidy, and The Andy Griffith Show. Paul collected dollar bills with the Federal Reserve Seal letter "B" and used them for local benefits, raffles, and charities.

Paul was a dedicated member of the Port City American Legion Post 260 in Portage, Indiana for thirty-three years. He was presented with the highest award of Life Membership on March 14, 2020 by the legion for his service as Memorial Day Parade Line-Up Chairman, member of the Officers Election Committee, his work with the preparation and running of the annual picnic, and many Post 260 projects.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace McCormack and Ruth Lindstrom McCormack, and brother, Michael McCormack. He is survived by children Wally (Jenny) McCormack, Cindy McCormack, Ashley (Patrick) Cowger-Withered and Phillip Cowger, grandchildren Riley McCormack, Finnegan McCormack, Brady McCormack, and Oscar Withered. Paul is also survived by girlfriend, Teashia O'Daniel, co-grandparent Laura Gouger, and siblings Kevin (Susan) McCormack, Bruce (Corlis) McCormack, and Kathy (Bill) Rogers.

Paul's ashes will be interred at McCool Cemetery in Portage. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Port City American Legion Post 260 when COVID-19 restrictions allow. Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Very fortunate I got to know him and have alot of great memories! Great man with a great and generous heart! R.I.P. My friend.
Todd Gloy
Friend
June 11, 2020
I remember Paul from the years we lived by each other and all the years in school!
Jan Ling (Fain)
June 11, 2020
I will forever cherish the childhood memories with my Uncle Paul! He was one of the best ever! We always had fun and he made sure of that. Heaven gained an amazing human being. Hugs to all family and friends who loved him too! Love from all of us from Texas
Jennifer Soto
Family
June 11, 2020
Deacon was like a father to me. We had so many great times. When I needed anything, he was there for me. He will be missed but never forgotten, he was truly one of a kind. My condolences go out to Wally and Cindy and the McCormack Family
Randy Erwin
Friend
June 11, 2020
I will always have great memories with Deacon from my childhood. From White Sox games to the mouse game at the fair we always had a good time together. Thank you for the memories.
Jennifer Bearickx
Friend
June 11, 2020
You will be sorely missed my friend
Betsy Rich
Friend
June 11, 2020
Memory Eternal my Center street friend.
Darlene Watts
Neighbor
June 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy, Paul was a gentle caring man,he will be missed by many.
Susan Paris
Friend
June 11, 2020
Condolences to All for the Loss of Paul. He was such a kind and pleasant individual with a warm and Beautiful Smile.
Dear Paul, God Bless ...You Will Be Truely Missed!
Vickie Melton-Harrison
Friend
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you Deacon always!!!!!!!. Our hearts are so heavy right now... praying for you Teesha and family ...
Kim Yaros
Friend
June 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Wally, Cindy, and all of Pauls friends and family. He was one of the most giving people I have ever met. I will always remember his love of Christmas and how excited he would get to share presents.
Yvette Lambersie
June 11, 2020
Condolences to all. Will miss you Cuz
Jay Lindstrom
Family
June 11, 2020
Deacon always helped Post 260's Auxiliary with our many projects. We will miss our great friend, RIP Paul.
Nancy Benac
Friend
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Slim and Elaine Fadely
Friend
June 11, 2020
Deacon you will be missed, always a first class guy
Rob Robbins
Friend
June 11, 2020
He was my big brother, a friend, a teacher, an inspiration. He taught me about music and life. One of his favorite songs said this: "He wasn't much in the eyes of the world but he was the world to me". Paul, I love you and will miss you.
Kevin McCormack
Brother
June 11, 2020
My best friend
Irvin Vogt
Friend
June 10, 2020
So sad, such a lost for his family. He was so pleasant and had such a nice smile. He will be missed. Deepest Condolences to the family.
Charles & Brenda Combi
Classmate
June 10, 2020
Blessings to Pauls family. We will miss that smile and the sparkle in his eyes at the softball fields and basketball courts.
Joe, Tina & Jordyn Morales
Friend
June 10, 2020
Sincere sympathy to all who mourn Paul's passing.
Elisa McCormack sympathy & prayers to you & all the family.
DIANA COLON
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers. He was a wonderful man and will be missed greatly, especially seeing him at basketball games.
Ernest and Cathy Delgado
Friend
June 10, 2020
We love you Uncle Paul we will miss you terribly. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Thinking of you Cindy and Wally and your families. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Eddie,Elisa and Kyle. McCormack.
Elisa McCormack
Family
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, he was such a great man, he will definitely be missed at the games❤
Trisha Pendergrass
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
What a great guy never heard one person say anything negative about our good friend Deacon he will be missed.
Russ & Sharon Landrum
Friend
June 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss Wally. Deb and I will be thinking of you.
Danny Freeman
Friend
June 10, 2020
You will truely be missed as a member of our family and a friend. Rest in peace
Roger & Beth (Drake) Hull
Family
June 10, 2020
Warmest wishes and kindest thoughts to Paul's family on this sad loss. My dad played baseball with Paul's dad, Wally, and they were lifelong friends. I have many wonderful memories of Paul and his siblings growing up in Portage.
Michele Smith Wollert
Classmate
June 10, 2020
Slow Hand Salute. R.I.P. My Brother. There will be a void forever in my heart.
Steve "Snuffy" Smith
Friend
June 10, 2020
I knew him through our American Legion Post 260 and Deacon was the nicest, caring, generous and lovable guy you would ever meet. Everyone who met him loved him he was that kind of a man. We will all miss that smile and the way he could light up a room. To his family and his love Tesha my thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. Wanda and Bob Nanney
Wanda Nanney
Friend
June 10, 2020
Paul passing is a sad loss for all of us. My condolences to his family and friends.
Carl Williams
Friend
June 10, 2020
Only knew Paul for a short time and I'm glad to call him friend. RIP
James Franzen
Friend
June 10, 2020
Condolences to his family and many friends.
Brenda Smith
June 10, 2020
So sorry for the friends and families loss.
Mary Jo and Jerry Bryan
Classmate
