1/
Paul E. (Gene) Paulson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. (Gene) Paulson, age 87, of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Paul was born on January 30, 1933 in Chesterton, IN, the son of Frank Z. and Loretta (Ameling) Paulson, who preceded him in death.

On February 2, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Otis, Indiana, he married Barbara J. Egielski, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two sons, Philip Paulson and Jeffrey (Karen) Paulson, both of Portage, IN; grandchildren: Philip Paulson, Rebecca (Justin) Glass, Jennifer Paulson, and Emma Paulson, all of Portage, IN; and by his great-grandchild, Garrett Glass of Portage, IN.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Paulson, founder of Paulson Oil Company (POCO); and sisters, Dorothy Deiotte and Deloris Steffus.

Gene retired in 1990 from NIPSCO, where he was plant manager of their D.H. Mitchell Generating Station.

In 1991, he founded PEP AND ASSOCIATES, INC. He was a lifetime member of the K of C, Msgr, Ridder Council, and was a Korean War Veteran.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2511 and American Legion Post 279. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. They traveled annually to Hawaii, and he loved going on his annual fishing trip with his two sons. He also loved golfing with his friends. He was a generous and compassionate friend, and an optimist, who could generally find a way out of any jam.

Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation will be held at White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN, with a private burial following at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Otis, IN. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.

Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Love Funeral Home
525 S 2Nd St
Chesterton, IN 46304
(219) 926-1309
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved