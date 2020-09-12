Paul M. Chilson, 93, of La Porte, passed away on September 08, 2020 at La Porte Hospital.
Paul was born on July 19, 1927 in Gary, IN, to Archie G. and Martha (Sharp) Chilson.
Paul was schooled and graduated from Lew Wallace High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1944 and served in China and during the Korean War. After discharge, he studied music education and was granted a master's degree from Roosevelt University.
Paul was a band and orchestra teacher for 31 years in the Gary Public School Corporation, at Edison and Lew Wallace High Schools. He was a member of the Gary Symphony Orchestra (Northwest Indiana Symphony) and the La Porte Symphony Orchestra. Paul was a director for the Musicians Union Band and played with many ensembles for church services, musicals, festivals, and various other events. After retiring from teaching, Paul volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point and was a mentor for grade school students at Lincoln and Handley Schools in La Porte.
On February 09, 2011 in La Porte, he married Suki Cho who survives. Also surviving are his children, Joshua (Tobi) Mattingly of Chicago, IL and Michelle (Bryan) Krallman of Denver, CO; 2 grandchildren, Piper (Jeremy) Staggs and David (Belinda) Chilson, both of Missouri; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Sark of Eugene, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rose (Capasso) Chilson, daughter, Linda Chilson, and son, Paul M. Chilson II.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A private Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350.
