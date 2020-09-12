1/
Paul M. Chilson
Paul M. Chilson, 93, of La Porte, passed away on September 08, 2020 at La Porte Hospital.

Paul was born on July 19, 1927 in Gary, IN, to Archie G. and Martha (Sharp) Chilson.

Paul was schooled and graduated from Lew Wallace High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1944 and served in China and during the Korean War. After discharge, he studied music education and was granted a master's degree from Roosevelt University.

Paul was a band and orchestra teacher for 31 years in the Gary Public School Corporation, at Edison and Lew Wallace High Schools. He was a member of the Gary Symphony Orchestra (Northwest Indiana Symphony) and the La Porte Symphony Orchestra. Paul was a director for the Musicians Union Band and played with many ensembles for church services, musicals, festivals, and various other events. After retiring from teaching, Paul volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point and was a mentor for grade school students at Lincoln and Handley Schools in La Porte.

On February 09, 2011 in La Porte, he married Suki Cho who survives. Also surviving are his children, Joshua (Tobi) Mattingly of Chicago, IL and Michelle (Bryan) Krallman of Denver, CO; 2 grandchildren, Piper (Jeremy) Staggs and David (Belinda) Chilson, both of Missouri; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Sark of Eugene, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rose (Capasso) Chilson, daughter, Linda Chilson, and son, Paul M. Chilson II.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.

A private Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the La Porte Salvation Army, 3240 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350.

Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
2900 MONROE ST
La Porte, IN 46350-5249
219-362-2828
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
My band class days in Lew Wallace with Paul were some of the best days in my life.
I’m so glad that we had kept in touch with each other through all these years.
Paul became a really good friend.
We talked about music and about Gary and glen park of Long ago all the time.
I’m so sad and you will be missed my friend.
Dominic Argostino
