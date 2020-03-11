Home

Voss and Sons Funeral Service
316 N. Chestnut Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 522-5558

Paul R. DeStefano

Paul R. DeStefano Obituary
Paul DeStefano, 52, of Seymour IN, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer. Paul was the son of the late Sara DeStefano and James DeStefano of Crown Point. Paul is survived by his wife of 26 years, Benita DeStefano and brother, David DeStefano.

Paul was a graduate of Merrillville High School and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Paul was employed for 23 years as Manager of Optical Engineering and Regulations at Valeo Lighting Systems of North America in Seymour, IN.

Final arrangements are being handled by Voss & Sons Funeral Service of Seymour, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
