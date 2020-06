Paul S. Turpa, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine (neé Papakosmas) Turpa; daughter, Anna-Marie (Gregory) Kontos; and son, Jon S. (Julie) Turpa; grandchildren: Gregory Paul Kontos, Marianna Kontos and Madeleine Turpa.Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Spiro and Mary Turpa; and brother, John S. Turpa.Paul taught school for 43 years in the Gary Community School Corporation. He was a 1960 graduate of Lew Wallace High School and received his Master's Degree in 1964 from Indiana University-Bloomington. Paul was a past member of the Merrillville Plan Commission, the Merrillville Police Commission and the Merrillville Zoning Appeals. He was a retired member of the USA Selective Service Board with 20 years of service. In addition, Paul was Past President and Council Member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he was a member.Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 3:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, the Church is only allowing 100 guests. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Sign and/or view Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.