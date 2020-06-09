Dearest Cathy, We are so sorry to hear the sad news of your beloved Pauls passing. He was a funny, hardworking, caring, honest, dedicated and loyal Christian man. Paul will be missed by our entire church community. May God wrap his arms around you and your family and give you comfort and peace. May his memory be everlasting. Sending you love and hug and please know you are in our hearts and prayers.

The Georgions

Nick & Jan Georgion

Friend