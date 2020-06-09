Paul S. Turpa
Paul S. Turpa, age 78, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine (neé Papakosmas) Turpa; daughter, Anna-Marie (Gregory) Kontos; and son, Jon S. (Julie) Turpa; grandchildren: Gregory Paul Kontos, Marianna Kontos and Madeleine Turpa.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Spiro and Mary Turpa; and brother, John S. Turpa.

Paul taught school for 43 years in the Gary Community School Corporation. He was a 1960 graduate of Lew Wallace High School and received his Master's Degree in 1964 from Indiana University-Bloomington. Paul was a past member of the Merrillville Plan Commission, the Merrillville Police Commission and the Merrillville Zoning Appeals. He was a retired member of the USA Selective Service Board with 20 years of service. In addition, Paul was Past President and Council Member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he was a member.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 3:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, the Church is only allowing 100 guests. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

(219) 663-2500.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Theofilos &Maria Karas
Friend
June 8, 2020
Dearest Cathy, We are so sorry to hear the sad news of your beloved Pauls passing. He was a funny, hardworking, caring, honest, dedicated and loyal Christian man. Paul will be missed by our entire church community. May God wrap his arms around you and your family and give you comfort and peace. May his memory be everlasting. Sending you love and hug and please know you are in our hearts and prayers.
The Georgions
Nick & Jan Georgion
Friend
